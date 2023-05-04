IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders sign Johnson Charles as replacement for Litton Das

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 4 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday named West Indies batter Johnson Charles as a replacement player for Litton Das for the remainder of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Charles - a wicketkeeper-batter - has represented West Indies in 41 T20Is, scoring 971 runs and was a part of West Indies' 2012 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20-winning squads. Additionally, he has played 224 T20s and has over 5600 runs against his name," it further added.



He joins KKR for INR 50 Lakh.

Charles left the West Indies squad for six years before rejoining in October 2022 and participating in seven T20Is since then. In March, he scored a century off just 39 balls against South Africa. The 34-year-old will be playing in the IPL for the first time; he has previously played in franchise leagues in the Caribbean, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan.

Earlier this month, Litton had left the Knight Riders' camp to attend to a family member's medical issue. He contested in only one game in IPL 2023 having been bought for INR 50 lakh at the auction in December last year by KKR.

Kolkata Knight Riders are currently placed in the eighth spot in the points table and will face Sunrisers Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI)

