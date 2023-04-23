IPL 2023: Kolkata Knight Riders win toss, opt to bowl against Chennai Super Kings

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 23 (ANI): Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Nitish Rana won the toss and opted to bowl against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chennai Super Kings would be eyeing the top spot of the IPL table with a victory. While KKR would be keen to bounce back after suffering three consecutive defeats.

Speaking at the time of toss, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Nitish Rana said, "Would like to bowl. Looks a good pitch. Will be better to chase if Dew comes. If we can click in all three departments, the result will be in our favour. Two changes - Wiese in for Litton."



Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni, "Would've bowled first as well. Players have grown in confidence, especially in the bowling department. What is important is for everyone to contribute. Take that one good catch, one good run out. I have played a lot of cricket over here. I had a job in Kharagpur which was two hours from here. The love comes from there."

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): N Jagadeesan(w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana(c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, David Wiese, Kulwant Khejroliya, Suyash Sharma, Umesh Yadav and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata Knight Riders subs: Mandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Vaibhav Arora, Litton Das and Venkatesh Iyer.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande and Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai Super Kings subs: Akash Singh, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed and RS Hangargekar. (ANI)

