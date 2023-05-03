IPL 2023: Livingstone-Jitesh carnage powers PBKS to 214/3 against MI

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): An explosive half-century by Liam Livingstone and his century stand with Jitesh Sharma powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 214/3 against Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Mohali on Wednesday.

After being put to bat first by MI, PBKS was off to a shaky start as they lost Prabhsimran for nine runs after he was caught behind by Ishan Kishan. Arshad Khan got his first wicket and PBKS was at 13/1 in 1.3 overs.

Following this early hiccup, skipper Shikhar Dhawan was joined by Matthew Short on the crease. The duo upped the attack and smashed some fours and sixes. PBKS brought up their 50-run mark in six overs, with Short (18*) and Dhawan (23*) unbeaten at the end of the powerplay.

The 49-run stand between the duo came to an end after Dhawan was stumped by Ishan, giving Piyush Chawla his first wicket. The skipper was in the pavilion for 30 off 20 balls, with five fours. PBKS was 62/2 in 7.2 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was at 78/2, with Liam Livingstone (11*) and Short (24*) unbeaten.

Livingstone and Short smashed Akash Madhwal for 16 runs in the 11th over, consisting of a four and six by Livingstone. But the next over, Chawla castled Short for 27 off 26 balls. His knock consisted of two fours and a six. PBKS was at 95/3 in 11.2 overs.

In-form Jitesh Sharma was next up on the crease. PBKS touched the 100-run mark in 12.1 overs with a no-ball.

The 13th over bowled by Jofra Archer was a nightmarish one for the out-of-form pacer, as he gave away 21 runs, including three fours from Jitesh.

Arshad's 15th over also proved to be expensive, giving away 14 runs, including three fours from Livingstone. The 50-run stand between the duo was up in 23 balls.



At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 145/3, with Livingstone (44*) and Jitesh (24*) unbeaten. PBKS looked all set for a big score with these two standing strong.

PBKS reached the 150-run mark in 15.2 overs.

Punjab continued to punish MI bowlers, hitting Arshad for 14 runs in the 17th over, ending his spell at 48 runs and a wicket in four overs.

Livingstone brought up his fifth IPL fifty in 32 balls, consisting of seven fours and a six.

Archer was punished in the penultimate over, giving away 27 runs, including three successive sixes by Livingstone and a four on a wide ball.

PBKS reached the 200-run mark in 19 overs. Archer ended his wicketless four-over spell leaking 56 runs. With this, Jitesh and Livingstone brought up their century stand in just 42 balls.

PBKS ended their innings at 214/3 in 20 overs, with Livingstone (82* in 42 balls with seven fours and four sixes) and Jitesh (49* in 27 balls with five fours and two sixes). MI gave away 69 runs in the final five overs.

Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for MI with 2/29 in four overs.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 214/3 (Liam Livingstone: 82*, Jitesh Sharma 49*, Piyush Chawla 2/29) vs MI. (ANI)

