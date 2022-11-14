IPL 2023: Lockie's 4-wicket haul against DC will be always remembered, says Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket after pacer's move to KKR

New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): Gujarat Titans Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki wished New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson and young wicketkeeper-batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz after they were traded by the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions to Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming season of the league.

"As Lockie and Gurbaz get set to start a new journey at the Kolkata Knight Riders, we wish them the very best. Both players leave behind unforgettable memories. Lockie's four-wicket haul against Delhi Capitals is a performance we will always remember. While Gurbaz did not play a game, his promise and talent was evident right through," said Vikram Solanki, Gujarat Titans' Director of Cricket as quoted by ESPNCricinfo.

For the upcoming IPL 2023, Gujarat Titans transferred fast bowler Lockie Ferguson to Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday as announced by the Indian Premier League.



The New Zealand pacer took 12 wickets in 13 games for the Gujarat Titans, including a 4-wicket haul.

Afghan wicketkeeper-batsman, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, was also moved by Gujarat Titans to Kolkata Knight Riders.

He was a substitute for England batter Jason Roy in the Gujarat Titans lineup for the 2022 IPL, however, he did not participate in any games in the prior campaign.

Gujarat Titans made history last year by winning the IPL in their debut year, led by all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Kolkata Knight Riders finished the 2022 season in seventh place, led by newly-appointed captain Shreyas Iyer. (ANI)

