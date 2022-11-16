IPL 2023: Look how squads stand as teams gear up for mini-auction in December

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): All the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises issued the list of players retained/released by them ahead of the mini-auction for the 2023 season of the league in December this year.

While many teams chose to stick to their core, there are still some big names who were shown the door either because of their form or the team investing more in their future players. Five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) released star all-rounder from West Indies, Kieron Pollard after a disappointing 2022 season, but the player will groom the side's future as a batting coach.

Chennai Super Kings also released 39-year-old former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo, with an eye towards building stars for the future. Indian players like Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad and England all-rounder Moeen Ali were among some of the players retained.

A poor run of form forced Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans to part ways with Mayank Agarwal and England opener Jason Roy respectively. Sunrisers Hyderabad chose to let go of West Indies wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran and New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson, with the latter under scrutiny for his low strike rate in the shortest format for a while. Though both teams still boast of heavy star power despite such releases.

Royal Challengers chose to retain most of their core squad including captain Faf Du Plessis from South Africa, Virat Kohli, Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell, Indian pacer Mohammad Siraj and Sri Lankan spin sensation Wanindu Hasaranga. Last year's runners-up Rajasthan Royals released NZ all-rounder Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham and South African batter Rassie van der Dussen.

Delhi Capitals also kept most of its core team, featuring Aussie opener David Warner, Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, opener Prithvi Shaw, Aussie all-rounder Mitchell Marsh and South African pacer Anrich Nortje.

Lucknow Super Giants also let go of experienced players like West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder, Indian batter Manish Pandey and hard-hitting Windies batter Evin Lewis, while Australian batter Aaron Finch and bowler Pat Cummins, Indian batter Ajinkya Rahane were among players released by KKR.

Here is how IPL squads stand ahead of the auction:

-MUMBAI INDIANS

Players released: Kieron Pollard, Anmolpreet Singh, Aryan Juyal, Basil Thampi, Daniel Sams, Fabian Allen, Jaydev Unadkat, Mayank Markande, Murugan Ashwin, Rahul Buddhi, Riley Meredith, Sanjay Yadav, Tymal Mills

Players acquired via trades: Jason Behrendorff

Purse remaining: INR 20.55 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Rohit Sharma (capt), Tim David, Ramandeep Singh, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah, Arjun Tendulkar, Arshad Khan, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Jason Behrendorff, Akash Madhwal.

-CHENNAI SUPER KINGS

Players released: Dwayne Bravo, Robin Uthappa, Adam Milne, Hari Nishaanth, Chris Jordan, Bhagath Varma, KM Asif, Narayan Jagadeesan.

Purse remaining: INR 20.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Current squad: MS Dhoni (capt), Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Subhranshu Senapati, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Tushar Deshpande, Mukesh Chowdhary, Matheesha Pathi

-PUNJAB KINGS

Players released: Mayank Agarwal, Odean Smith, Vaibhav Arora, Benny Howell, Ishan Porel, Ansh Patel, Prerak Mankad, Sandeep Sharma, Writtick Chatterjee

Purse remaining: INR 32.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Shikhar Dhawan (capt), Shahrukh Khan, Jonny Bairstow, Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Jitesh Sharma, Raj Bawa, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Baltej Singh, Nathan Ellis, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Brar.

-GUJARAT TITANS

Players released: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Dominic Drakes, Gurkeerat Singh, Jason Roy, Varun Aaron

Purse remaining: INR 19.25

Overseas slots remaining - 3

Current squad: Hardik Pandya (capt), Shubman Gill, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Sai Sudharsan, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Shami, Alzarri Joseph, Yash Dayal, Pradeep Sangwan, Darshan Nalkande, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad.

-SUNRISERS HYDERABAD



Players Released: Kane Williamson, Nicholas Pooran, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg, Ravikumar Samarth, Romario Shepherd, Saurabh Dubey, Sean Abbott, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Sushant Mishra, Vishnu Vinod.

Purse remaining: INR 42.25 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Rahul Tripathi, Glenn Phillips, Abhishek Sharma, Marco Jansen, Washington Sundar, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

-ROYAL CHALLENGERS BANGALORE

Players released: Jason Behrendorff, Aneeshwar Gautam, Chama Milind, Luvnith Sisodia, Sherfane Rutherford

Purse remaining: INR 8.75 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 2

Current squad: Faf du Plessis (capt), Virat Kohli, Suyash Prabhudessai, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik, Anuj Rawat, Finn Allen, Glenn Maxwell, Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, David Willey, Karn Sharma, Mahipal Lomror, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, Akash Deep.

-RAJASTHAN ROYALS

Players released: Anunay Singh, Corbin Bosch, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Karun Nair, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rassie van der Dussen, Shubham Garhwal, Tejas Baroka

Purse remaining: INR 13.2 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: Sanju Samson (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Jos Buttler, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Prasidh Krishna, Trent Boult, Obed McCoy, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Sen, Kuldip Yadav, R Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, KC Cariappa.

-DELHI CAPITALS

Players released: Shardul Thakur, Tim Seifert, Ashwin Hebbar, Srikar Bharat, Mandeep Singh

Players acquired via trades: Aman Khan

Purse remaining: INR 19.45 crore

Overseas slots remaining 2

Current squad: Rishabh Pant (capt), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Ripal Patel, Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Yash Dhull, Mitchell Marsh, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Khaleel Ahmed, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Aman Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Praveen Dubey, Vicky Ostwal.

-LUCKNOW SUPER GIANTS

Players released: Andrew Tye, Ankit Rajpoot, Dushmantha Chameera, Evin Lewis, Jason Holder , Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem

Purse remaining: INR 23.35 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 4

Current squad: KL Rahul (capt), Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Manan Vohra, Quinton de Kock, Marcus Stoinis, Krishnappa Gowtham, Deepak Hooda, Kyle Mayers, Krunal Pandya, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Mark Wood, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi.

-KOLKATA KNIGHT RIDERS

Players released: Pat Cummins, Sam Billings, Aman Khan, Shivam Mavi, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Aaron Finch, Alex Hales, Abhijeet Tomar, Ajinkya Rahane, Ashok Sharma, Baba Indrajith, Pratham Singh, Ramesh Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Sheldon Jackson

Players acquired via trades: Shardul Thakur, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson

Purse remaining: INR 7.05 crore

Overseas slots remaining: 3

Current squad: Shreyas Iyer (capt), Nitish Rana, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy, Anukul Roy, Rinku Singh (ANI)

