IPL 2023: LSG skipper KL Rahul fined for maintaining slow over-rate in match against RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul has been penalised for maintenance of a slow over-rate by his side during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday.

"Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against the Rajasthan Royals at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur, on Wednesday," said a statement by the league issued on Thursday.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rahul was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

After being put to bat first by RR, LSG posted 154/7 in their 20 overs. Kyle Mayers (51 in 42 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahul (39 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six) added 82 runs for the first wicket. Following that, LSG lost some quick wickets but a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket between Nicholas Pooran (29 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marcus Stoinis (21 off 16 balls with two fours) helped LSG reach a modest total.

Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/23 in four overs. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder also took one wicket each while delivering economical spells.



In the chase of 155, RR started strongly, posting 87 run partnership for the first wicket. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44 in 35 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (40 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did not play their usual aggressive cricket but still laid down a good foundation.

However, the run-out of skipper Sanju Samson (2) changed the match, giving LSG a chance to make comeback with some quick wickets. Even the finisher Shimron Hetmyer (2) failed with the bat. Devdutt Padikkal (26 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Riyan Parag (15* in 12 balls) tried to win it for their side, but fell 10 runs short, finishing at 144/6 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, making a comeback with a spell of 3/25 in four overs. Stoinis also took 2/28 in his three overs.

Stoinis was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his all-round performance.

Despite this loss, RR retains its top spot in the points table, having won four matches and lost two. They have a total of eight points. Though

LSG has the same win-loss record and points as RR, an inferior net run rate has them placed second in the points table.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40 and Avesh Khan 3/25) vs Lucknow Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants 154/7 (Kyle Mayers 51, KL Rahul 39 and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

