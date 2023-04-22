IPL 2023: LSG skipper KL Rahul registers unwanted batting record in loss against GT

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): India and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) batter KL Rahul registered an unwanted record to his name on Saturday in the seven-run loss to defending champions Gujarat Titans in Lucknow.

He played the third-slowest knock in IPL history, by a batter who has played atleast 60 balls in his innings.

In the match, KL scored 68 off 61 balls. His knock consisted of eight boundaries. His runs came at a strike rate of 111.48.

His knock is the third slowest in IPL history, behind JP Duminy, who played an inning of 59 (63) with a strike rate of 93.65 against Punjab Kings in 2009 while playing for Mumbai Indians (MI). Following him is Aaron Finch, who scored 68 (62) with a strike rate of 109.68 for Sunrisers Hyderabad against Mumbai Indians in 2014.

Though KL is the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL this season, his strike rate is a concern. In seven matches, he has scored 262 runs at an average of 37.42 with two half-centuries and the best score of 74. His strike rate is 113.91 in IPL 2023 so far.



Coming to the match, GT put on a respectable total of 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

In the chase of 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their path and wickets in the final five overs, failing to get their 30 runs in these overs. With four wickets falling in the final over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.

Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

With this win, GT is in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18). (ANI)

