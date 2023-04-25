IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to bowl against Gujarat Titans

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 25 (ANI): Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and choose to bowl first against Defencing champions Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Tuesday.

GT are coming from a win against Lucknow Super Giants in a low-scoring game by seven runs. In six matches, they are placed at the fourth position in the points table gaining four wins and two losses (8 points). Meanwhile, MI are situated at the seven positions in the table with three wins and three losses (6 points). Mumbai lost their previous match against Punjab Kings by 13 runs.

Mumbai has two changes in their team, Jofra Archer being unwell misses out and Riley Meredith comes in, Kumar Kartikeya replaces Hrithik Shokeen. While in the Gujarat team, Josh Little makes a comeback into the side.



Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "We are gonna bowl first. We saw the pitch, it was hard. They put a lot of water there. Want to make best use of the conditions. Start well early on and see where the game is heading. Games like that happen, we made some errors and we accepted that. It's important how you come back from that situation, that's critical. We had a good chat and hopefully we can turn things around. We've got 2 changes - Hrithik Shokeen misses out from the last game. Kumar Kartikeya is going to play. Jofra is not well. Riley is back."

Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya also said at the toss, "It (pitch) looks good, looks watery. It has been a belter though. The way we fought back, the last game we won but LSG dominated for 36 overs. Credit to the boys the way we came back. We showed what is never give up. Luck was on our side. We are playing the same team. Josh Little comes back for someone, that's it."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Riley Meredith, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff

Gujarat Titans (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya(c), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma (ANI)

