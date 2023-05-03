IPL 2023: Mumbai Indians win toss, opt to field against Punjab Kings

Mohali (Punjab) [India], May 3 (ANI): Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

MI in eight matches has won four games and lost four. PBKS has five wins and four losses in nine matches.

Punjab gave rest to Kagiso Rabada and added Matthew Short to the side. Mumbai has a forced change as Akash Madwal replaced injured Riley Meredith.



MI skipper Rohit Sharma also said at the toss, "I asked Shikhar Dhawan what to do. He said bowl first, so we will bowl first. It's a good pitch, we have chased down targets pretty well, so will stick to our strengths. You always want to have a score in front of you on such pitches. It's important to keep the balance, we have played enough IPL games, things can change quickly. You can see how tight the table is. It's important to focus on what we can do as a team. It's all about coming fresh into the game and try to execute your plans. We have one change, Merdith is injured. Akash Madwal is in."

PBKS skipper Shikhar Dhawan said at the toss, "We would have bowled first. I feel the wicket looks good, it's not dry, and won't change much. It's good to bat first and post a big total, looking forward to it. We keep the energy calm and relaxed. Mentally you need to be relaxed, as a leader I need to make sure of it. Short and Ellis come in. Rabada is out."

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan

Punjab Kings (Playing XI): Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Matthew Short, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma(w), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh. (ANI)

