IPL 2023: My best is yet to come, says CSK's Rahane after match-winning fifty against KKR

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 24 (ANI): Following the 49-run win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ajinkya Rahane served a warning to the other sides after his match-winning knock, saying that his best is yet to come.

Ajinkya Rahane and Devon Conway's scintillating knocks in the first innings and Maheesh Theekshana's bowling allowed Chennai Super Kings to register a dominant victory against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday.

"Just had a clear mindset. If the thing between your ears is right, and your mind is right then you will be fine. I am just trying to enjoy my game. The wicket was a bit sticky, but once you are in you have a great chance. We had a great start, and after that I wanted to play my shots and keep the momentum. I have enjoyed all my knocks so far, but I still feel the best is yet to come. It is great learning, I have played under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni) for India for many years, and now even at CSK, it has been great learning. If you listen to whatever he says, you will more often than not perform," said Rahane in a post-match presentation.

Rahane is undergoing a revival of sorts during this IPL after being omitted from the national Test side since last year. In five matches, he has scored 209 runs at an average of 52.25 and an astonishing strike rate of 199.04. He has scored two half-centuries so far, with the best score of 71*.

Put to bat first by KKR, CSK posted a massive 235/4 in their 20 overs.

CSK started well with an opening stand of 73 runs between Ruturaj Gaikwad (35 in 20 balls with two fours and three sixes) and Devon Conway (56 off 40 balls with four boundaries and three sixes). Conway brought up his fourth successive IPL fifty.



After the dismissal of the openers, came an explosive 85-run stand for the third wicket in just 34 balls between Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube. Rahane continued his competitive cricket revival with an explosive knock of 71* in 29 balls with six fours and five sixes. Dube also smashed 50 in 21 balls, consisting of two fours and five sixes. Ravindra Jadeja (18 in eight balls) played a cameo at the end.

Kulwant Khejroliya (2/44 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for KKR. Varun Chakravarthy and Suyash Sharma took a wicket each.

In the chase of 236, KKR seemed doomed from the start. They were reeling at 70/4 in 8.2 overs. But a 65-run stand between Jason Roy (61 in 26 balls with five fours and five sixes) and Rinku Singh offered temporary hope to KKR.

Despite Rinku's knock of 53 in 33 balls with three fours and four sixes, KKR fell short of 49 runs of a win, finishing at 186/8 in 20 overs.

Maheesh Theekshana ended as the leading bowler for CSK with 2/32 in four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/43 in his four overs. Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Singh and Mathisha Pathirana got a wicket each.

Rahane was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his match-winning knock.

With this win, CSK is at the top of the points table with five wins and two losses. They have a total of 10 points. KKR is in the eighth spot, having lost five of their seven games and won only two. They have a total of four points. (ANI)

