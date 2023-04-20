IPL 2023: Nice to contribute with the ball, fit enough to bowl more, says LSG's Stoinis after win over RR

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 20 (ANI): Following his side's 10-run win over Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis said that it felt nice to have delivered a contribution in his team's victory with the ball and he is ready and fit enough to bowl more.

Avesh Khan's last-over heroics sealed the 10-run victory for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals in a thrilling encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Wednesday.

"Nice to get involved with the ball, I had no real plans to get Jos out that way but I just used some cricketing smarts and bowled it short into the wicket. We identified this as a difficult wicket, so we realised we do not need a 50 off 20 balls on this surface. (On whether he will bowl more) You will have to ask the skipper that question, but fitness wise I am ready to go," said Stoinis in a post-match presentation.

Stoinis was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his all-round show, which consisted of 21 runs off 16 balls with the bat and a spell of 2/28 in four overs with the ball.

After being put to bat first by RR, LSG posted 154/7 in their 20 overs. Kyle Mayers (51 in 42 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes) and Rahul (39 in 32 balls, with four boundaries and a six) added 82 runs for the first wicket. Following that, LSG lost some quick wickets but a 45-run stand for the fifth wicket between Nicholas Pooran (29 in 20 balls, with two fours and a six) and Marcus Stoinis (21 off 16 balls with two fours) helped LSG reach a modest total.



Ravichandran Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for RR, taking 2/23 in four overs. Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder also took one wicket each while delivering economical spells.

In the chase of 155, RR started strongly, posting 87 run partnership for the first wicket. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44 in 35 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Jos Buttler (40 off 41 balls, with four boundaries and a six) did not play their usual aggressive cricket but still laid down a good foundation.

However, the run-out of skipper Sanju Samson (2) changed the match, giving LSG a chance to make comeback with some quick wickets. Even the finisher Shimron Hetmyer (2) failed with the bat. Devdutt Padikkal (26 in 21 balls, with four boundaries) and Riyan Parag (15* in 12 balls) tried to win it for their side, but fell 10 runs short, finishing at 144/6 in their 20 overs.

Avesh Khan was the pick of the bowlers for LSG, making a comeback with a spell of 3/25 in four overs. Stoinis also took 2/28 in his three overs.

Despite this loss, RR retains its top spot in the points table, having won four matches and lost two. They have a total of eight points. Though LSG has the same win-loss record and points as RR, an inferior net-run-rate has them placed second in the points table.

Brief Scores: Rajasthan Royals 144/6 (Yashasvi Jaiswal 44, Jos Buttler 40 and Avesh Khan 3/25) vs Lucknow Super Giants and Lucknow Super Giants 154/7 (Kyle Mayers 51, KL Rahul 39 and Ravichandran Ashwin 2/23) vs Rajasthan Royals. (ANI)

