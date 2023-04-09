IPL 2023: PBKS skipper Shikhar rates his one-man-army effort against SRH as "one of his best" knocks

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 9 (ANI): Following his lone one-man army effort against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) skipper Shikhar Dhawan rated his innings as "one of his best".

A one-man-army effort in the form of skipper Shikhar Dhawan helped Punjab Kings reach a respectable total of 143/9 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Sunday.

"I am glad that the Hyderabad crowd still remembers me (referring to his history as a former SRH player). I have played a few ones, this was one of the best maybe. It is good because I played till the end and the wickets were falling from the other end. So, we have got to a respectable total and given ourselves a chance," said Shikhar to broadcasters after the innings.



In the match, he scored 99* off 66 balls, consisting of 12 fours and five sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 150.

With his knock, he is now the 'Orange Cap' holder for the most runs in the 2023 IPL season so far. He is currently at the top with 225 runs in three matches at an average of 225.00. Having finished unbeaten twice, he has the best score of 99* and a strike rate of 149 this season.

Coming to the match, SRH's innings are currently in progress. They have been set a target of 144 runs to clinch their first win in IPL 2023.

Put to bat first, Shikhar's knock helped Punjab secure a respectable total. After being reduced to 22/3 in 3.5 overs, Dhawan put on a 41-run stand with all-rounder Sam Curran (22) for the fourth wicket. But Mayank Markande's spin (4/15 in four overs) and Umran Malik's pace (2/32 in four overs) brought PBKS's downfall once again. The side was reduced to 88/9, but Dhawan put on a last-wicket stand of 55 runs with Mohit Rathee (1*) to take his side to a modest score and give them a chance to fight against SRH, which has not put on a show with the bat in IPL 2023 so far.

Marco Jansen also took two wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar also took a wicket. (ANI)

