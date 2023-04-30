IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to bat against Mumbai Indians

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 30 (ANI): Rajasthan Royal captain Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians in Indian Premier League (IPL) at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Rajasthan would try to reclaim the top spot in the points table, while Birthday boy Rohit Sharma would try to win their fourth game to move up the list.

Jofra Archer and Arshad Khan joined the MI Playing XI. Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar would miss today's match. For RR, Trent Boult came back into the side.

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss, "We would like to bat first. Wicket looks like a good one, we are trying to stick to our strengths and put up a total. We are playing a great standard of cricket and the team is in a good space. Yes, the conditions are different but we will stick to our strengths. The team management are doing a great job of keeping the spirits high. Boult comes back."

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "Thank you (Ravi Shastri wished him on his birthday). We played last year as well against the same opposition on this day and the result went our way, hopefully it does today as well. It is a good track and looks a little dry to me. We wanted to bowl first, we want a score in front of us. It has been up and down, we have played some good cricket and also lacked consistency. We had a good break and hopefully we can put up a good performance. We have two changes - Jofra and Arshad Khan are back, in place of Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar."



Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Tim David, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Kumar Kartikeya, Riley Meredith, Arshad Khan. (ANI)







