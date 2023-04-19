IPL 2023: Rajasthan Royals win toss, opt to field first against Lucknow Super Giants

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 19 (ANI): Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson won the toss and opted to field first against Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League 2023 match being played at Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium on Wednesday.

Rajasthan Royals are on the top with eight points. Lucknow holds the second position with six points. RR have won their last three consecutive matches, while LSG lost their last game against Punjab Kings.

RR skipper Sanju Samson said at the toss that the team has a fearless attitude.



"We are going to bowl first. It looks like a really good wicket. We are very happy to come back to Jaipur and play after four years. It's all about how we react under pressure. We have a fearless attitude. We have one change. Jason comes back in for Zampa," Samson said.

LSG skipper KL Rahul said the team has executed plans well.

"We would have bowled first as well. It's our first game here. It's important that we start well and put a good total on the board. We've executed well in most games. We have had clarity with bat on ball. All three skills have been good. We are quite settled. We'll try to keep that left-hand, right-hand combination going. Quinny still misses out. He'll just have to wait for some more time. I have enjoyed opening with Quinton."

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal

Lucknow Super Giants (Playing XI): KL Rahul(c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran(w), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi. (ANI)

