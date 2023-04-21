IPL 2023: Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket helps CSK restrict SRH to 134/7

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 21 (ANI): Ravindra Jadeja's three-wicket haul helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) restrict Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to 134/7 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match here at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday.

For CSK, Jadeja bagged three while Akash Singh, Maheesh Theekshana and Matheesha Pathirana claimed one wicket each. For SRH, Abhishek Sharma scored the highest with 34 off 26 while Rahul Tripathi played a knock of 21 runs.

Opted to field first, CSK received a fine start as their bowlers kept Sunrisers Hyderabad openers Harry Brook and Abhishek Sharma on their toes with their quality bowling. In the 5th over of the game, Akash Singh drew first blood as he removed SRH opener Brook for his individual score of 18.

The right-handed batter Rahul Tripathi then came out to bat. Tripathi and Abhishek handled SRH's charge as they kept piling runs for their team, slamming boundaries regularly. However, their partnership was broken by Ravindra Jadeja who dismissed well-set batter Abhishek for 34 in the 10th over of the game.



Abhishek's wicket invited right-handed batter and captain Aiden Markram to the crease. Hyderabad lost their two main players in under two overs as Jadeja first cleared Tripathi for 21 and then in the 13th over Maheesh Theekshana dismissed Markram for 12.

Heinrich Klaasen kept the scoreboard ticking as wickets tumbled at the other end to 91/4. Jadeja bagged his third wicket of the match as he dismissed Mayank Agarwal for 2 in the 14th over of the game.

Klaasen showed some resistance and kept piling runs while Marco Jansen played an anchor role. The resistance from the Proteas batter, however, finally ended at the hands of Matheesha Pathirana. After troubling Klaasen with a sequence of intelligent deliveries, Pathirana finally outfoxed the troublesome batter and had him caught at cover.

Washington Sundar then came out to bat. However, some sensible batting by Sundar and Marco Jansen in the last two overs ensured that their team post a respectable total of 134/7 on board.

Brief score: Sunrisers Hyderabad 134/7 (Abhishek Sharma 34, Rahul Tripathi 21; Ravindra Jadeja 3-22) vs Chennai Super Kings. (ANI)

