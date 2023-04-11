IPL 2023: RCB fined for slow over-rate, LSG's Avesh Khan reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 11 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate while Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacer Avesh Khan was reprimanded for breaching the league's code of conduct in the match between the two sides at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Powerful half-centuries by Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran and Ayush Badoni's quickfire 30 guided LSG to a one-wicket win in the last ball thriller against RCB in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match.

"The Royal Challengers Bangalore have been fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match 15 against the Lucknow Super Giants at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, on Monday," said a statement from the league.

As it was the team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, captain Faf du Plessis was fined Rs 12 lakhs.

"Lucknow Super Giants' Avesh Khan has been reprimanded for breaching the Code of Conduct. Avesh admitted to level 1 offence 2.2 of IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction," added the statement.

The offence 2.2 is about "abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during a match." as per the code of conduct. Notably, Avesh had thrown his helmet on the ground after taking the winning run.

For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee's decision is final and binding.

Put to bat first by LSG, RCB posted a massive 212/2 in their 20 overs. Virat Kohli (61 off 45 balls, 4 boundaries and four sixes) provided a quick start in the powerplay with skipper Faf Du Plessis, forming a 96-run stand in 69 balls.

From then onwards, the skipper picked up speed and formed a 115-run stand with Glenn Maxwell in just 50 balls. Faf scored an unbeaten 79 off 46 balls, consisting of five fours and five sixes. Maxwell scored 59 off 29 balls, consisting of three fours and six sixes. Dinesh Karthik was unbeaten on 1.



Mark Wood (1/32) and Amit Mishra (1/18) were among the wickets for LSG.

In chase of 213 runs, LSG was off to a bad start as they were reduced to 23/3 in four overs.

However, KL Rahul (18) and Marcus Stoinis had a game-changing 76-run stand for the fourth wicket. Stoinis scored a quick 65 off 30 balls, consisting of six fours and five sixes.

Nicholas Pooran upped the attack following KL and Stoinis's dismissal, scoring 62 off just 19 balls with four boundaries and seven sixes. He formed a quick 84-run stand with Ayush Badoni, who scored 30 off 24 balls.

The equation came down to five runs in the final over bowled by Harshal Patel, who conceded a single on ball one, wicket on ball two. A double and single was taken on ball three and four. Unadkat was dismissed on the penultimate ball, bringing down the equation to one run in a ball. Harshal attempted to run out Ravi Bishnoi from non-strikers' end but failed. The last ball was a bye and LSG clinched a thrilling one-wicket win.

Mohammed Siraj was pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking 3/22 in four overs. Wayne Parnell also took 3/41 on his IPL return. Harshal got two scalps but gave away 48 runs in four overs. Karn Sharma took 1/48 in three overs.

With this win, LSG is table toppers with three wins and a loss in four games. They have a total of six points. RCB is at seventh position with a win and two losses in three games and a total of two points.

Pooran won the 'Player of the Match' for his game-changing knock.

Brief score: Royal Challengers Bangalore 212/2 (Faf du Plessis 79*, Virat Kohli 61; Amit Mishra 1-18) vs Lucknow Super Giants 213/9 (Marcus Stoinis 65, Nicholas Pooran 62; Mohammed Siraj 3-22). (ANI)

