IPL 2023: RCB name Wayne Parnell, Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for Reece Topley, Rajat Patidar

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], April 7 (ANI): Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Friday named Wayne Parnell and Vyshak Vijay Kumar as replacements for the injured Reece Topley and Rajat Patidar for the remainder of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Topley suffered a shoulder injury while fielding during RCB's opening match of the season against Mumbai Indians (MI). Patidar did not feature in RCB's first game of the season due to a heel injury. He has not recovered yet and is ruled out of the 16th edition of the tournament owing to the same," Indian Premier League said in a statement.

Parnell has so far represented South Africa in 56 T20Is, in addition to 6 Tests and 73 ODIs, and has 59 T20I wickets against his name. The left-arm pacer has played 26 IPL matches and has as many IPL wickets. He joins RCB for INR 75 Lakh.



Patidar's replacement Vyashak Vijay Kumar represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has played 14 T20s, scalping 22 wickets and joins RCB for INR 20 Lakh.

England pacer Topley, who was bought by RCB for IPL 2023, was ruled out of the league after suffering a right shoulder dislocation during his side's opening match against Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 2.

On his debut, Topley took 1/14, dismissing Cameron Green, but injured his shoulder while diving in the field. He had travelled to Kolkata for his side's match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but was replaced by compatriot and all-rounder David Willey in the playing XI. Topley has returned to the UK.

On the other hand, Patidar was ruled out due to an Achilles heel injury. He scored 333 runs in seven innings with a century and two fifties at an average of 55.50 and a strike rate of 152.75. His exploits in the league coupled with his stellar form in the title-winning Ranji Trophy campaign in 2021-22, where he scored 658 runs in six matches with two tons and five fifties, earned him a spot in India's ODI squad in the summer last year.

Coming to RCB's campaign in the ongoing IPL 2023, Despite a fine start to the game, the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) gave away plenty of runs with the ball in the last 10 overs which proved too much to chase down as the Faf du Plessis-led side fell to an 81-run loss against the hosts Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Thursday evening. (ANI)

