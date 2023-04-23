IPL 2023: RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis reveals who is better T20 bowler between Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): South Africa and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Faf Du Plessis said on Sunday said that Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga is a better T20 bowler over India's Jasprit Bumrah.

In a video posted by JioCinema on their platform, du Plessis, who is leading RCB, answered a few questions about IPL, T20 cricket and his life.

On choosing a better bowler between Malinga and Bumrah in T20, du Plessis said, "Lasith Malinga."

In 295 matches, Malinga has taken 390 wickets in T20 cricket at an average of 19.68 and an economy rate of 7.07. His best bowling figures in T20 are 6/7. He is the eighth-highest wicket-taker in the history of the format. On the other hand, Bumrah has taken 256 wickets in 210 matches at an average of 21.54 and an economy rate of 7.04. His best bowling figures are 5/10 in the shorter format.

On being asked the bowler he would choose to defend 15 runs against Virat Kohli in the final over of the innings, Faf replied "Jasprit Bumrah."

Questioned that who would win a 100 m race between him, Faf replied, "Not Maxwell!".

The RCB skipper said that a superpower he wants to have is flying.



He also said that his hidden talent is "Cooking".

The RCB skipper said that an adventure spot in his bucket list is skiing.

Faf also revealed his superstition while playing cricket.

"Put my right pad first," said Faf.

On advice that he would give to his 16-year-old self, Faf said, "Train hard, focus on your process."

RCB is currently playing against Rajasthan Royals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

RCB is currently in the sixth position in the points table with three wins and three losses in the points table, with a total of six points. RR on the other hand is the table topper and has won four out of their six matches and lost two. RR has a total of eight points. (ANI)

