IPL 2023: Rinku's five sixes in final over, Shikhar's fighting fifty, highlights of fourth double header

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): On the fourth double-header of Indian Premier League (2023), Kolkata Knight Riders defeated defending champions in a last-over thriller thanks to Rinku Singh's heroics and Sunrisers Hyderabad put an end to Punjab Kings's unbeaten run, riding on Dhawan's gritty knock.

In the first match between KKR and GT, Gujarat Titans posted 204/4 in their 20 overs after electing to bat first. Vijay Shankar top-scored with 63 off 24 balls, consisting of four boundaries and five sixes. Sai Sudharshan also scored his second half-century in IPL 2023, scoring 53 in 38 balls consisting of three fours and two sixes. Shubman Gill also played a solid knock of 39 runs in 31 balls, with five fours.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the bowlers for KKR, taking 3/33 in four overs. Suyash Sharma also continued his solid run after a three-fer against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the previous match, taking 1/35 in his four overs.

In chase of 205 runs, KKR was reduced to 28/2, but skipper Nitish Rana (45 off 29 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) put on a hundred-run stand for the third wicket with Venkatesh Iyer, who scored 83 in 40 balls, which consisted of eight fours and five sixes.

Dismissal of these two set batters and Rashid's hat-trick put KKR on the backfoot at 155/7. The equation came down to 29 runs in the final over. Rinku Singh came through with a clutch cameo, hitting five successive sixes in the final over to seal what was once an improbable win for KKR. Rinku scored 48* in 21 balls, consisting of one four and six sixes.

Rashid was the pick of the bowlers for GT, taking 3/37. Alzarri Joseph took two, while Joshua Little and Mohammed Shami took a wicket each.

Rinku Singh was given the 'Player of the Match' award for his unbelievable match-winning cameo.

Following the win, KKR skipper Nitish Rana said that the side had belief to pull of a win and they started believing more after Rinku hit his second six. He also lauded Rinku for a win.

"We had a little belief. Rinku did something like this last year, although we did not win that match. When the second six was struck, we started believing more because Yash Dayal was not executing that well. As a captain, it is important to have the belief. But this is a 1 in a 100 chance for something like this to happen. We were good with the ball except for the last two overs. Same thing with the bat - that over from Rashid put us on the back foot," said Nitish.

"Credit goes to Rinku Singh. The points we have from this game are thanks to him. People asked me why Rinku Singh does not get a bigger role, and always plays a small role. I want to say to those reporters if this is the second role, imagine what he can do with the first role. Last match he played a different role, and he did it well. To be honest, if I was batting and needed 30 off one over, the thought of having the belief would be there, but in your heart you know what you are capable of. I do not have words for him," added the skipper.

Following the loss, GT's stand-in skipper Rashid Khan said, "It is a tough game for us, especially for me as a captain. You need 30 plus in the last over, the same thing happened for us last year when we won. We will learn from it, more importantly a good game of cricket and the fans would have loved it. It was more about what he is most comfortable with, to trust his plans [on Yash Dayal's plans]."



"Rinku played unbelievable shots and credit goes to him for the way he played and for the way he finished. Keep it simple, hit the right area consistently and that's what T20 is all about," said the skipper about Rinku's knock."

On his side's bowling, overall performance and his hat-trick, Rashid said, "As a bowler I am always trying to hit the right area. We got what we wanted. We wanted 190 and we got 200. As a bowling unit, we got enough to defend, but sometimes in T20 even 250 does not look good. Take positives from this, it is still early in the competition and learn from it. Definitely not [on if this defeat will hurt morale]. Chin up and keep smiling and we come back stronger and stronger. It is good that something new is happening in T20, it makes you mature and I feel it is very good for the game of cricket [on the new rules]. For my future it is great, leading the team in IPL gives you lots of knowledge for the future. Good learning for me as a player and as a captain."

Rinku, the 'Man of the Match' said that he had belief to pull off the unthinkable and smash 29 in the final over.

"Had the belief that I can do it. Last year I was in a similar situation in Lucknow. Had the belief back then too. Did not think too much out there. Those shots just happened one after the other. That last one was back of the hand, and I struck it off the back foot," said Rinku.

In the next match, unbeaten PBKS took on SRH, which had lost both its two matches so far.

Put to bat first, Shikhar's knock of 99* helped Punjab secure a respectable total of 143/9 in their 20 overs. After being reduced to 22/3 in 3.5 overs, Dhawan put on a 41-run stand with all-rounder Sam Curran (22) for the fourth wicket. But Mayank Markande's spin (4/15 in four overs) and Umran Malik's pace (2/32 in four overs) brought PBKS's downfall once again. The side was reduced to 88/9, but Dhawan put on a last-wicket stand of 55 runs with Mohit Rathee (1*) to take his side to a modest score and give them a chance to fight against SRH, which has not put on a show with the bat in IPL 2023 so far. Dhawan ended with an unbeaten 99 in 66 balls, with 12 fours and five sixes.

In chase of 144, SRH was reduced to 45/2 in 8.3 overs. But knocks from Rahul Tripathi (74*) and skipper Aiden Makram (37*) took the side to its first IPL 2023 win. They stitched a hundred-run stand to help SRH win with 17 balls left.

Following the win, SRH skipper Markram expressed happiness with his side's win.

"It was special. It was a bit rough for us at the start but we are happy to win today. I am super happy for Markande. He bowled really well tonight. He is only a couple of balls away from something special and he showed his class tonight. It's easy with Rahul at the other end. Great franchise to be a part of and it's our first win of the season, it means a lot," said Markram.

PBKS skipper Shikhar also said that he was happy with his knock and his side lost too many wickets. 175-180 was a reasonable score, he added.

"Was very happy with my knock. As a batting unit, we lost too many wickets and could not put a big total and because of that we lost the game. 175-180 would have been a reasonable score. It was seaming and swinging, we couldn't tackle that and fell short. I was pleased (with the bowling), there was not much to defend, lot of learning for us from this game. We will analyse where we can get better. I am enjoying the captaincy, have a great bunch of boys, just taking it day-by-day. Captaincy does not affect me, I just back my plans. With so much experience, I know how to play with a calm mind," said Shikhar.

With the win, SRH has climbed to the eighth position with one win and two losses in three matches and two points. PBKS has slipped to sixth position to sixth position with two wins and a loss in two matches and four points. KKR is at the second position with two wins and a loss and four points. On the other hand, GT is at fourth position with two wins and a loss and a total of four points. (ANI)

