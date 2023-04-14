IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant visits Delhi Capitals' training session in Bengaluru ahead of match against RCB

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 14 (ANI): Rishabh Pant paid a visit to the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday to meet his Delhi Capitals (DC) squad, which is presently training at the venue ahead of the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Delhi Capitals on Saturday in the 20th match of the IPL 2023. Pant, who led the Capitals for the past three seasons, has been ruled out of the current edition because the wicketkeeper batter is still recovering from multiple injuries sustained in a car accident last year.

In a post shared by IPL on their official Twitter handle, the injured wicketkeeper batter can be seen interacting with various Delhi squad members.

"Look who made a visit to the @DelhiCapitals training here in Bengaluru. Hello there @RishabhPant17 #TATAIPL | #RCBvDC," IPL official Twitter handle captioned the post.



Last week, Pant attended the Delhi Capitals' home match against Gujarat Titans at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. His presence boosted the Capitals' confidence, but it wasn't enough to get them the two crucial points. The fans chanted for the home team, but it wasn't a happy homecoming for the Capitals, as Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans won comfortably by six wickets.

After losing four consecutive games, the Delhi Capitals have yet to open their account on the points table. So far in the tournament, the David Warner-led side has failed to put up a collective effort on the pitch, and their batting has been underwhelming.(ANI)