IPL 2023: Shortened my run-up, helped me with my no-ball problem, says PBKS's Arshdeep after win over MI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 23 (ANI): Following his side's 13-run win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh said that he has shortened his run-up which helped him overcome his problem of delivering no balls on numerous occasions.

Arshdeep's fearless final over sealed a 13-run victory for Punjab Kings against Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium on Saturday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.

"Feels good whenever I take wickets. Right now I feel even happier as the team won. I have shortened my run-up as it helped me with the no-ball problem and I am enjoying my cricket at the moment. You (the broadcaster taking the interview) should come and stand next to me (when bowling the final over), the heartbeat is not even close to 120," said Arshdeep in a post-match presentation.

Arshdeep Singh completed 50 wickets in his Indian Premier League (IPL) career on Saturday, with his spell of 4/29.

Defending 16 runs in the final over, he gave away only two runs and picked up scalps of Tilak and Nehal, breaking their middle stumps in the process.

In 44 IPL matches, Arshdeep has taken 53 wickets at an average of 23.74 and an economy rate of 8.32. His best bowling figures are 5/32.

In IPL 2023, he climbed up to the top spot in the list of wicket-takers. He is the current Purple Cap holder for most wickets in the season so far. He has 13 wickets in seven matches at an average of 15.69 and an economy rate of 8.16. His best bowling figures are 4/29.



Arshdeep has represented PBKS since the start of his IPL career in 2019. His 2021 season with the franchise is his most successful IPL season. In 12 matches, he took 18 wickets at an average of 19.00 and an economy rate of 13.77. His best bowling figures that season was 5/32.

MI won the toss and opted to field first against PBKS. PBKS inning ended at 214/8 in their 20 overs. Sam Curran (55 in 29 balls with five fours and four sixes), Harpreet Singh (41 in 28 balls with four boundaries and two sixes) and Atharva Taide (29 off 17 balls with three fours and a six) were among the top batters for Punjab.

Piyush Chawla (2/15 in three overs) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. Cameron Green also took 2/41 in his four overs. Jofra Archer, Jason Behrendorff and Arjun Tendulkar got one scalp each.

Chasing 215, MI lost Ishan Kishan early, but a 76-run stand for the second wicket between skipper Rohit Sharma (44 off 27 balls with four boundaries and three sixes) and Green brought MI back into the game. Green, who scored 67 off 43 balls with six fours and three sixes also stitched a 75-run stand with Suryakumar Yadav (57 off 26 balls, seven fours and three sixes) for the third wicket.

But PBKS and Arshdeep (4/29) in particular delivered excellently in the death overs to win the match by 13 runs for PBKS.

Sam Curran won the 'Player of the Match' award for his half-century.

With this win, PBKS is in the fifth position with four wins and three losses in seven matches and a total of eight points. MI is at seventh position with three wins and three losses in six games and a total of six points.

Brief scores PBKS: 214/8 (Sam Curran 55, Harpreet Singh 41, Piyush Chawla 2/15) won over MI: 201/6 (Cameron Green 67, Suryakumar Yadav 57, Arshdeep Singh 4/29). (ANI)

