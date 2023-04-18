IPL 2023: SRH win toss, opt to field first against MI

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 18 (ANI): Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Aiden Markram won the toss and opted to field against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Tuesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians have bounced back by securing victories in their last two consecutive games. Both teams have had a similar run.

SRH skipper Aiden Markram said at the toss that they were improving with every game.



"We are gonna bowl first. Wicket looks slightly drier, hopefully, it gets better with the dew. Not in the 16 (no changes). We'll see how conditions play out and adjust from there. Our fielding needs to improve. We are improving game by game. It's about guys exploring options and trusting them," he said.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said they will focus on playing good cricket.

"It's been fantastic, 15 years IPL has come off a long way. Has gone from strength to strength. Lots of good things have happened in 15 years. We have to play good cricket. We do understand the challenges of posting a total. We've to assess the conditions. Duan misses out and Jason Behrendorff comes in place of him. Jason was always supposed to play, but he was not well last game. He's okay to go now."

SRH (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram(c), Heinrich Klaasen(w), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tim David, Cameron Green, Arjun Tendulkar, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff.


