IPL 2023: Wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost, says DC's Aman Khan following fifty against GT

New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): Delhi Capitals all-rounder Aman Khan, smashed a match-winning half-century during the Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Gujarat Titans on Tuesday, said that he wanted to grab his opportunity at any cost and feels that he carried out his role really well.

The Delhi Capitals pulled off a thrilling five-run victory against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad on Tuesday. The Delhi franchise put up a total of 130/8 in their 20 overs and then restricted the Gujarat Titans to 125/6.

The Delhi Capitals' all-rounder Aman Khan, who scored 51 runs off 44 balls after walking into bat at 23/5, was eager to utilize his opportunity, said as quoted by a release from the team, "I wanted to grab my opportunity at any cost. We reached a fighting total through my innings, so I am really happy about that. My main aim was to carry out a role that my team required. I feel I was able to do my role well and most importantly we clinched a win."



The all-rounder further added, "I was just looking to react to the ball and put the loose balls away. Axar kept telling me that if we keep batting then we can get to a fighting total."

Aman Khan received a place in the playing eleven just a few hours before the game. When asked about the same, the all-rounder said, "I was always ready to play. I got to know in the morning that Mitchell Marsh was unwell. I had to fill in those shoes. He played a really good knock in the last game. Therefore, I was satisfied with what I was able to do."

Opting to bat first, DC put up 130/8, thanks to the fight put up by their lower order. Aman (51), Axar (27) and Ripal Patel (23). The powerplay spell by Mohammed Shami (4/11) caused havoc in the DC batting line-up. In the chase of 131, knocks from skipper Hardik Pandya (59* in 53 balls), Abhinav Manohar (26 off 33 balls) and Rahul Tewatia (20) kept GT alive throughout the match amid the fall of wickets, but Ishant Sharma (2/23) defended 12 runs in the final over to give DC a thrilling victory. Khaleel Ahmed (2/24) also took two wickets, while Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav took a wicket each.

GT is still at the top of the table with six wins and three losses. They have a total of 12 points. DC is still at the bottom place with three wins and six losses, with total of six points.

The Delhi Capitals will take on Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi in their next match of the IPL on Saturday. (ANI)

