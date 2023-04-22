IPL 2023: Wanted to keep it simple, aimed to bowl in right areas, says GT's Noor Ahmed after win over LSG

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 22 (ANI): Following his side's seven-run win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match, Gujarat Titans spinner Noor Ahmed said that his side wanted to take the game deep and he aimed to the hit the right areas throughout his spell.

Mohammed Shami and Mohit Sharma produced one of the best death-bowling performances in T20 cricket, which caused Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul's half-century to go in vain as Gujarat Titans (GT) clinched a seven-run win over the hosts in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

"I did what I had to do, we wanted to take the game deep. My first ball was a bit loose, but I then got the ball in the right areas and bowled with good rhythm. I just kept it simple, wanted to hit the right areas," said Noor in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, GT put on a respectable total of 135/6 in their 20 overs after opting to bat first. Knocks from Wriddhiman Saha (47 in 37 balls with six fours) and skipper Hardik Pandya (66 in 50 balls with two fours and four sixes) helped their side reach a modest total.

Krunal Pandya was the leading bowler for LSG, with a spell of 2/16 in four overs. Marcus Stoinis took 2/20 in his three overs. Naveen-ul and Amit took a wicket each.

In the chase of 136 runs, Kyle Mayers (24) and KL were taking the side in the right direction with a 55-run opening stand. However, LSG batters lost their path and wickets in the final five overs, failing to get their 30 runs in these overs. With four wickets falling in the last over on four successive balls, including two run-outs, LSG ended at 128/7 in their 20 overs, seven runs short of the target.

Noor Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for GT in their seven-run win, taking 2/18 in his four overs. Mohit Sharma took 2/17 in his three overs. Rashid Khan also got one wicket.

Mohit Sharma was given the 'Man of the Match' for holding his nerves to deliver an incredible final over.

With this win, GT is in the fourth position in the points table with four wins and two losses and a total of eight points. LSG is at the second spot with four wins and three losses and a total of eight points.

Brief Scores: GT: 135/6 (Hardik Pandya 66, Wriddhiman Saha 47, Krunal Pandya 2/16) won against LSG: 128/7 (KL Rahul 68, Kyle Mayers 24, Noor Ahmed 2/18). (ANI)