IPL 2023: Will try continue with positive intent in powerplay, says CSK batter Gaikwad on partnership with Conway

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 (ANI): Following his side's six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) batter Ruturaj Gaikwad said that he and Devon Conway aim to continue batting with positive intent in the powerplay.

Top knocks from Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to a six-wicket win over Mumbai Indians (MI) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match at Chennai on Saturday.

"Spending a lot of time with him (Conway) off the field as well. We are going along well. Would like to continue the same. We try to continue the positive intent in the powerplay because the wicket was on the slower side. Good start from the bowling unit as well. Wicket was not slow in the first half," said Gaikwad in a post-match presentation.

Conway and Gaikwad are one of the most productive batting pairs of IPL 2023. They have stitched half-century/century stands on regular basis and provided solid starts to their side with some dazzling strokeplay.

Conway has scored 458 runs in 11 matches at an average of 57.25 and a strike rate of over 139, with five fifties and best score of 92*. He is the second-highest run-getter so far in IPL 2023. Gaikwad has scored 384 runs at an average of 42.66 and a strike rate of over 148, with two half-centuries. His best score is 92.

Put to bat first by CSK, MI was off to a horrid start as their top order was laid to waste in just three overs. Cameron Green, who was opening in this match, lost his off-stump while attempting to pull. Tushar Deshpande got his first wicket. MI was at 13/1 in 1.5 overs.

MI kept on losing wickets as after the end of the powerplay, they were 34/3.



Nehal Wadhera was the only player who stood up for MI, he scored his maiden half-century off 46 balls. He scored 64 off 51 before getting out on Pathirana. He also had a half-century partnership with Suryakumar Yadav.

MI finished their innings at 139/8 in their 20 overs, with Piyush Chawla (2*) and Jofra Archer (3*).

Pathirana was the pick of the bowlers for CSK, taking 3/15 in his four overs. Tushar Deshpande also took 2/26 in his four overs. Deepak Chahar also got 2/18 in his three overs while Ravindra Jadeja got one wicket.

CSK's innings got off to a brilliant start, with great knocks coming from Devon Conway (44 in 42 balls), Ruturaj Gaikwad (30 in 16 balls)

CSK finished off the run-chase successfully, finishing at 140/4 in 17.4 overs, with MS Dhoni (2*) and Shivam Dube (26*) unbeaten.

Piyush Chawla (2/25) was the pick of the bowlers for MI. (ANI)

Brief Scores: MI: 139/8 (Nehal Wadhera 64, Suryakumar Yadav 26, Matheesha Pathirana 3/15) lose to CSK: 140/4 in 17.4 overs (Devon Conway 44, Ruturaj Gaikwad 30, Piyush Chawla 2/25). (ANI)

