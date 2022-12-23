IPL Auction 2023: Franchises picking uncapped players

Kochi(Kerala)[India], December 23 (ANI): The Indian Premier League Auction 2023 was not only a jackpot for the likes of Sam Curran, Cameron Green, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook but it was also an auction that helped a few uncapped Indian players being picked by various IPL franchises.



Pace bowler Kulwant Khejroliya was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 20 lakh. If he gets picked in the playing XI of KKR, the pacer will have an opportunity to play under the captaincy of Shreyas Iyer and will be sharing the dressing room with players like Umesh Yadav, Shakib Al Hasan.

Chennai Super Kings bought Ajay Mandal for INR 20 lakh. Mandal is a left hand batter and bowler. The southpaw will join the squad which has some big names - Ravindra Jadeja, Ben Stokes, Deepak Chahar under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Another uncapped player bought by CSK was C Bhagat Varma.

All-rounder Mohit Rathee was bought by Punjab Kings for INR 20 lakh. The youngster will play alongside some big names like Sam Curran who was bought for a staggering INR 18.50 crore, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan. (ANI)

