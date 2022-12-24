IPL Auction: Delhi Capitals acquire Rilee Rossouw for INR 4.60 cr; Joe Root goes to Rajasthan Royals

Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 24 (ANI): Delhi Capitals (DC) acquired South Africa batter Rilee Rossouw for INR 4.60 crore while former England captain Joe Root was bought by Rajasthan Royals (RR) for his base price of INR one crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 auction in Kochi on Friday.

Rossouw was unsold earlier but got a good bidder. Rossouw entered the auction with a base price of Rs 2 crore. DC and Rajasthan Royals (RR) were in tussle for the SA wicketkeeper batter. DC was in the lead at Rs 3 crore. As the battle for the Proteas' batter grew, the bid raised up to Rs 4.6 crore. The DC came out victorious and acquired Rossouw's services for 4.6 crore.

Rossouw's career has been intriguing; he has been on the edge of prominence but didn't completely enter the circle until he was in his thirties. In 2011, Royal Challengers Bangalore signed him for about Rs 92 lakh, which marked the beginning of his IPL career.

Rossouw was re-signed by the same team in 2014, this time as a replacement for Nic Maddinson, having not played at all during his first tenure.

The South African batter competed in five games during the following two seasons.



Rajasthan Royals acquired Joe Root's services for next IPL season.

Root played a vital role in England's runner-up finish in the 2016 T20 World Cup, smashing 249 runs at an average of 49.8 and striking at 146.47.

Bangladesh all-rounder and captain Shakib Al Hasan entered the auction at a base price of 1.5 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) lifted their paddle and bought the Bangladesh all-rounder for base price.

Australia spinner Adam Zampa had a base price of 1.50 crore and RR showed their interest in him. RR found no competition and they bought Zampa at a price of INR 1.50 crore. Akeal Hosein was sold to Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs 1 crore.

Anmolpreet Singh went to Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for Rs 20 lakh, while Dinesh Bana again went unsold. One of the big names in the auction Rassie van der Dussen also went unsold for his base price of 2 crore.

Earlier, England all-rounder Sam Curran became the most expensive IPL buy when Punjab Kings broke the bank and acquired him for Rs 18.50 crore. Australian's star all-rounder Cameron Green followed suit to Mumbai Indians after he was sold for Rs 17.5 crore while Chennai Super Kings scooped up England all-rounder and Test skipper Ben Stokes deal for Rs 16.25 crore. Nicholas Pooran also commanded claimed a big bag as Lucknow Super Giants bought him for Rs 16 crore after a bidding war with Delhi Capitals. (ANI)

