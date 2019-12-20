IPL auction: Delhi Capitals gets Shimron Hetmyer for Rs 7.75 crore

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): West Indies' left-handed batsman Shimron Hetmyer was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 7.75 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

South Africa batsman David Miller was purchased by Rajasthan Royals for INR 75 lakh.

Earlier in the auction, Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad ((SRH) for INR 1.9 crore. His U-19 team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal was bagged by Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore.



Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore while his team-mate Aaron Finch went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sheldon Cottrell was purchased by Kings XI Punjab while Nathan Coulter-Nile went for INR 8 crore to Mumbai Indians.

In the first round, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn did not find any takers and as a result, went unsold.

Proteas pacer Chris Morris went to RCB for INR 10 crore.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore.

Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. (ANI)

