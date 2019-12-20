IPL auction: India U-19 skipper Priyam Garg bought by SRH

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): India's U-19 skipper Priyam Garg was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for INR 1.9 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

Priyam would be leading the Indian side in the upcoming U-19 World Cup in South Africa.

His U-19 team-mate Yashasvi Jaiswal (17-years-old) went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 2.4 crore.

Earlier in the auction, Australia pacer Pat Cummins became the most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament as he was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for a whopping INR 15.5 crore.

Australia's opening batsman Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians for his base price of INR 2 crore while his team-mate Aaron Finch went to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

Sheldon Cottrell was purchased by Kings XI Punjab while Nathan Coulter-Nile went for INR 8 crore to Mumbai Indians. Spinner Piyush Chawla was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for INR 6.5 crore.

In the first round, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn did not find any takers and as a result, went unsold.

Proteas pacer Chris Morris went to RCB for INR 10 crore.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by KKR for INR 5.25 crore.

Indian player Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals for INR 3 crore. Australia's limited-overs skipper Aaron Finch was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 4.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)

