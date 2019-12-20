IPL auction: Jaydev Unadkat bought by Rajasthan Royals, Alex Carey goes to Delhi

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat has gone to Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the price of INR 3 crore in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Thursday.

Australia's wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carey was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 2.4 crore.

Australia's fast bowler Pat Cummins went to Kolkata Knight Riders for NR 15.5 crore and became the most expensive player in IPL history.

South Africa's all-rounder Chris Morris was bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore for INR 10 crore while England pacer Chris Woakes was brought by Delhi Capitals for INR 1.5 crore.

Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell went to Kings XI Punjab for the price of INR 10.75 crore.

Earlier, Aaron Finch was brought by Royal Challenger Bangalore and Jason Roy was purchased by Delhi Capitals.

Robin Uthappa went to Rajasthan Royals while Chris Lynn was bought by Mumbai Indians.

England limited-overs skipper Eoin Morgan was purchased by Kolkata Knight Riders for INR 5.25 crore.

A total of 186 Indian players, 143 overseas players and three players from Associate Nations are being auctioned today. Hugh Edmeades is the auctioneer.

A total of 332 cricketers are being auctioned for the 13th edition. While 997 players had initially registered, the final list was pruned after the eight franchises submitted their list of shortlisted players.

Seven overseas players - Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Chris Lynn, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Dale Steyn, and Angelo Mathews - have opted to be slotted in the highest bracket (Rs 2 crore).

Robin Uthappa is the only Indian player in the auction list with a base price of Rs 1.5 crore. Piyush Chawla, Yusuf Pathan, and Jaydev Unadkat have set their base price at Rs 1 crore.

A total of 127 players, including 35 overseas cricketers were retained by the eight IPL franchises. (ANI)

