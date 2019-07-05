IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla
IPL Chairman Rajeev Shukla

Former IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla says 'too early, too soon' on Rayudu retirement

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:40 IST

New Delhi[India], July 4 (ANI): After Ambati Rayudu announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Wednesday, former minister and ex IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla said the middle order batsman hung up his boots too soon and that he still had a lot of cricket left in him.
Shukla said: "I don't think this was the right time for him to hang his boots, a lot of cricket is still left in him. His talent should have been used in a better way for the country which didn't happen."
In a Twitter post Shukla said "Too early, too soon for a man who had a lot of cricket left in him. @RayuduAmbati, the crowded stands of stadiums will miss your lofty strokes. Wish you well for life ahead."
In a letter to the BCCI on Wednesday, Rayudu said, "I have come to decision to step away from the sport and retire from all forms and levels of the game."
The move was made after the cricketer was snubbed by the Indian team management, which gave Vijay Shankar a chance in the 15-member World Cup Squad.
Even after injuries to Shikhar Dhawan and Shankar in the ongoing World Cup, Rayudu was not called into the squad. Dhawan and Shankar were replaced by Rishabh Pant and Mayank Agarwal, respectively.

The cricketing fraternity sympathised with Rayudu, who was overlooked by the team management and he received support from former cricketers Virender Sehwag, Mohammad Kaif and VVS Laxman among others who posted messages for him on social media.
Former India batsman and Member of Parliament, Gautam Gambhir on Wednesday blamed BCCI's selection panel for Rayudu's decision to retire.
Gambhir in a tweet post cornered the selectors, saying they had an "unfulfilled career" and failed to give Rayudu a fair run.
"What surprises me most is that the entire @BCCI current selection panel had an unfulfilled career themselves!!!Even then they could not give a fair run to talent like @RayuduAmbati. What a shame!!! While it's important to win titles, guess it's more important to have a heart," Gambhir tweeted.
Rayudu was a regular member in the Indian squad for the past one year and averaged 47.05 in the ODI format. He had been team's number four batsman since the Asia Cup last year. He had scored one century and four half-centuries since then.
Rayudu even scored 113-ball 90 in New Zealand earlier this year paving the way for India's victory. But he fell off the wagon of late as he was not able to replicate his good performances in the ODI series against Australia. The batsman played 55 ODIs for India, scoring 1694 runs at an average of 47.06 (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Australia's Shaun Marsh ruled out of World Cup, Peter Handscomb...

London [UK], July 5 : Australian batsman Shaun Marsh has been ruled out of the ongoing 2019 Cricket World Cup after suffering a fracture to his forearm during the net session on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:42 IST

Dhoni should play for another one or two years: Malinga

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Sri Lanka fast bowler Lasith Malinga on Thursday said India wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni should play for another one or two years to enable him to pass on his experience to young players.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 23:11 IST

CWC'19: Hope, Brathwaite shine as Windies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Shai Hope's 77 runs before a four-wicket haul by Carlos Brathwaite helped West Indies beat Afghanistan by 23 runs in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:58 IST

Federer rolls into third round at Wimbledon

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number three and Swiss player Roger Federer on Thursday defeated British player Jay Clarke to advance into the third round at Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 21:07 IST

Wimbledon: Ashleigh Barty cruises into third round

London [UK], July 4 (ANI): World number one Ashleigh Barty on Thursday extended her match-winning run to 14 as she defeated Alison Van Uytvanck of Belgium to enter the third round of the Wimbledon.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 20:17 IST

Katherine Brunt plays her 200th ODI match for England

Leicester [UK], July 4 (ANI): All-rounder Katherine Brunt completed her 200 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second game of the Women's Ashes at Grace Road on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 19:33 IST

Runs are not far away, says Glenn Maxwell

Dubai [UAE], July 4 (ANI): Australia's aggressive batsman Glen Maxwell said that runs did not come as he liked but they are not far away from him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:58 IST

Gayle misses out on becoming Windies highest ODI run-scorer

Leeds [UK], July 4 (ANI): Swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle missed out on breaking former cricketer and compatriot Brian Lara's record of highest run-scorer in West Indies' final match at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 at Headingley on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:52 IST

Argentina was a complicated rival, says Brazilian skipper Alves

Rio de Janeiro [Brazil], July 4 (ANI): Brazilian skipper Dani Alves has admitted that his team made a huge effort to beat Argentina 2-0 and advance to the 2019 Copa America final as they were a very complicated rival.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 18:07 IST

Manchester City signs Rodri for 79 million euros

Manchester [UK], July 4 (ANI): English club Manchester City signed Spanish midfielder Rodri from Atletico Madrid for a club-record transfer fee of 79 million dollars on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:43 IST

Sachin Tendulkar thanks Rayudu for his contribution to cricket

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): After Ambati Rayudu's retirement on Wednesday, former Indian legendary batsman Sachin Tendulkar thanked Rayudu for his contribution to the cricket.

Read More

Updated: Jul 04, 2019 17:24 IST

Parthiv Patel recalls Master Blaster's golden lessons

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4 (ANI): In a reality show attended by the Indian Cricket team players Deepak Chahar, Surya Kumar Yadav and Parthiv Patel, Parthiv stated that Sachin Tendulkar gave him the diet advice that suppresses hunger for the success of your country.

Read More
iocl