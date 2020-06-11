IPL chairman ready to hold league, waiting for ICC's decision on T20 World Cup

New Delhi [India], June 11 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel has said that they are ready to hold the 2020 edition of the league and are just waiting for the International Cricket Council's (ICC) decision on the T20 World Cup.

IPL has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis in the country. The T20 World Cup is slated to be played from October 18-November 15 in Australia this year.

"Yes we are ready to go with IPL in September-October window, everything is planned and ready. Will have to follow the guidelines and SOPs, for medical and other things," Patel told ANI.

"Can't say as of now that whether the crowd will be there or not. We will have to see the situation at that time but yes we are ready to hold IPL this year with or without crowd... We are waiting for the announcement from ICC on T20 World Cup. If it is not happening, we can hold IPL," he added.

Deferring a decision on the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup and the Women's Cricket World Cup 2021 until next month, the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday said that it will continue to explore a "number of contingency plans" regarding the future of these events.

Talking about the format, Patel said they want to go with a full-fledged format of IPL but will see the situation and take a call accordingly. (ANI)

