IPL: Ellis' four-fer helps Punjab Kings clinch five-run win over Rajasthan Royals in last over thriller

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 6 (ANI): A fiery four-wicket haul by Nathan Ellis and a skilful exhibition of death bowling by Sam Curran in the final over helped Punjab Kings overcome a late flourish by the duo of Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel to clinch a five-run win over Rajasthan Royals in a final over thriller at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Punjab Kings have clinched their second successive win in IPL 2023.

Chasing 198 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal started the innings with a huge first-ball six. However, pacer Arshdeep Singh dragged Rajasthan Royals backwards, taking scalps of Yashasvi (11) and Ravichandran Ashwin (0), who was sent to open ahead of Jos Buttler. RR was reduced to 26/2 in 3.2 overs.

Jos Buttler came to bat at number three and attempted to rebuild the innings with skipper Sanju Samson. The duo started attacking PBKS bowlers, with Samson hitting a six on the second ball and smashing two successive fours each to Harpreet Brar and Nathan Ellis in the next two overs.

RR crossed the 50-run mark in 5.1 overs.

Buttler was caught and bowled by Ellis for 19 off 11 balls, with one four and a six. RR was 57/3 in 5.4 overs.

RR at the end of six overs was at 57/3, with Paddikal (0*) and Samson (25*) unbeaten at the crease.

Samson and Paddikal continued to accumulate runs, taking their side halfway through the innings without any further damage.

At the end of 10 overs, Samson (41*) and Paddikal (10*) were unbeaten at the crease.

However, the skipper Samson's lone warrior effort came to an end. His knock of 42 runs in 25 balls with five fours and a six ended after being caught by substitute Matthew Short at long-off. Nathan Ellis got his first wicket. RR was 91/4 in 11 overs.

Local boy Riyan Parag was next up on the crease. RR touched the 100-run mark in 11.5 overs with help of a six from Parag.

The batter tried to get some quick runs for his side but his 12-ball stay at the crease was ended by Ellis for just 20 runs, consisting of a four and two sixes. Padikkal was also dismissed for a struggle-filled 21 off 26 balls. Ellis solidified Punjab Kings' hold on the match with two wickets in the 15th over. RR was 124/6 at the end of 15 overs.

At the end of the 16th over, RR needed 69 runs in the final four, all eyes were on Shimron Hetmyer to play an explosive cameo to get his team a win.

The 17th over bowled by Ellis proved to be expensive. He gave away 17 runs, including two sixes from Hetmyer. RR need 53 in the final three overs.

Curran gave away 19 runs in the 18th over, including two sixes and a four from Hetmyer. RR needed 34 runs in the final two overs.

Dhruv Jurel, brought as an impact player replacing Yuzvendra Chahal earlier, hit Arshdeep for a four and six! The 50-run stand was up in just 21 balls. RR needed 23 runs in nine balls.

Arshdeep's 19th over gave away 18 runs, including two fours and six from Jurel.

RR failed to complete the chase, finishing at 192/7, with Jurel (32* off 15 balls) and Jason Holder (1*) unbeaten.

Ellis was the leading wicket-taker for PBKS, taking 4/30 in his four overs. Arshdeep Singh got two scalps.

In the final over, Hetmyer was run out for 36 off 18 balls consisting of a four and three sixes. RR was 186/7 in 19.3 overs and need 12 in 3 balls.

Explosive half-centuries by openers Prabhsimran Singh and skipper Shikhar Dhawan and an opening partnership of 90 runs between the duo powered Punjab Kings (PBKS) to a massive 197/4 in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday.

Put to bat first by Rajasthan Royals, PBKS was off to an explosive start. Openers Prabhsimran Singh and Shikhar Dhawan attacked RR bowlers right from the start. While Boult was smacked for two fours in the second over by skipper Shikhar, Prabhsimran destroyed KM Asif by smashing him for 19 runs in the very next over, including three fours and a six.

PBKS crossed the 50-run mark in 4.2 overs, with help of a four from Prabhsimran, who smashed Ravichandran Ashwin for two successive fours.

At the end of the powerplay in six overs, PBKS was 63/0, with Prabhsimran Singh (45*) and Shikhar Dhawan (14*) unbeaten.

Prabhsimran brought up his fifty in 28 balls, a knock which had seven fours and two sixes.

Jason Holder got the breakthrough for RR. He dismissed Prabhsimran for 60 off 34 balls, a knock consisting of seven fours and three sixes. Jos

Buttler took a brilliant catch at long-off to end the opening stand of 90 runs that came in 9.4 overs.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa was next up on the crease. At the end of 10 overs, PBKS was 92/1, with Shikhar (27*) and Bhanuka Rajapaksa (1*) unbeaten.

Bhanuka retired hurt after being struck while being at the non-striker's end by a shot from his batting partner Shikhar. Jitesh Sharma came to replace him.

Jitesh continued his good form. PBKS crossed the 100-run mark in 11.3 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal was punished heavily in the 12th over. He was hit for two successive fours by Jitesh and a six by Shikhar.

Dhawan brought up his 48th IPL fifty in 36 balls, his knock consisted of five fours and a six. The duo continued to punish Chahal. In the 14th over, he gave away 14 runs, including three fours by Dhawan.

Jitesh-Shikhar brought up the 50-run stand in just 25 balls. PBKS touched the 150-run mark in 14.4 overs.

At the end of 15 overs, PBKS was at 152/1, with Shikhar (58*) and Jitesh (27*) unbeaten.

Chahal finally got a wicket after facing some heavy punishment. Jitesh scored an impactful 27 off 16 balls, consisting of two fours and a six. He was caught by Riyan Parag near the ropes. PBKS was 158/2 in 15.4 overs and the 66-run stand with Shikhar ended after 33 balls.

KM Asif leaked runs in the 19th over. He gave away 16 runs, including a four and six by Dhawan and a wide and no ball each. PBKS is 190/3 in 19 overs.

Holder got his second wicket, dismissing Shahrukh Khan for 11 off 10 balls, being caught by Buttler. PBKS was 196/4 in 19.4 overs.

PBKS finished at 197/4 in 20 overs, with Shikhar (86*) and Sam Curran (1*) unbeaten at the crease. Dhawan's knock came in 56 balls with nine fours and three sixes.

Holder was the pick of the bowlers with 2/29 in his four overs. Ashwin and Chahal also got one wicket each.

Brief Scores: PBKS: 197/4 (Shikhar Dhawan 86*, Prabhsimran Singh 60, Jason Holder 2/29) won against RR: 192/7 (Sanju Samson 42, Shimron Hetmyer 36, Nathan Ellis 4/30). (ANI)