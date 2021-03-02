IPL gave us the platform to express: Rahane rubbishes Steyn's comments

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Indian Premier League (IPL) has not only provided uncapped Indian players an opportunity to showcase their talent against the best in the business, but also given overseas players a chance to make an impression. But Dale Steyn has said he turned his back on the IPL because he found the PSL and the Sri Lankan Premier League "slightly more rewarding as a player".

India's Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane on Tuesday rubbished all the claims which stated that sometimes the emphasis is on the money in the IPL rather than the game. Rahane, who has even captained teams in the showpiece event, said the IPL gave players the perfect platform to express themselves in the shortest format of the game.

"See, I am here to talk about the fourth Test match and not here to talk about PSL or Sri Lanka Premier League. IPL gave us that platform to express ourselves and also to a lot of Indians players. I am not sure what Dale Steyn has said, I am here to talk about this Test match," said Rahane during a virtual press conference.



South Africa pacer Dale Steyn said that sometimes emphasis may be placed on the amount a player is bought for in the IPL and as a result, cricket ends up taking a backseat. He is currently playing for the Quetta Gladiators in the ongoing Pakistan Super League.

Meanwhile, Rahane confirmed that Umesh Yadav is good to go for the fourth Test as the pacer has faired well at the nets. "Umesh is ready to go, he is looking really good and he is bowling really well. He had a good session in the nets and we are really happy that he is back," said Rahane.

A draw will seal India's place in the final of the World Test Championship (WTC) but Rahane insisted the hosts will go for the win in the fourth and final Test against England.

"We always look to win the Test match, we are not looking for a draw so this Test is no different. We are not focusing on what will happen in June. We are just focusing on this Test match," said Rahane. (ANI)

