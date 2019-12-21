IPL: Parthiv Patel, Dean Jones engage in banter on Twitter!

New Delhi [India], Dec 21 (ANI): After Aaron Finch's inclusion in the Royal Challengers' Bangalore (RCB) squad for IPL 2020, Parthiv Patel and Dean Jones on Saturday engaged in a funny banter with both of them taking potshots at each other.

Dean Jones directed the first jibe as he said that Parthiv is really lucky that he would get a chance to open the batting with Finch in the upcoming tournament.

"How lucky are you @parthiv9 opening the batting with an Aussie @AaronFinch5.. you're life just got easier!@RCBTweets. He still is taller than you... but then again.. most cricketers are," Jones tweeted.

To this tweet, Parthiv came up with the best possible comeback as he replied: "I like to work with an Aussie...@AaronFinch5 is brilliant..and he is spending more time in Australia...unlike u @ProfDeano ..thank god u r going home at least for Christmas...merry Christmas".



Many netizens started to feel that both of them engaged in a heated argument, but later Jones and Patel clarified that all is going on in good spirits.

"We have fun... it's all good! I feel @parthiv9 will become a bloody good commentator when he retires in years to come," Jones tweeted.

"To everyone out there..it is all good...good wishes..have a great Christmas," Patel tweeted.



IPL players' auction was conducted on Thursday, and a total of 62 players were bought by eight teams combined.

Pat Cummins (INR 15.5 crore) became the most expensive foreign player while Piyush Chawla (INR 6.75 crore) bagged the biggest amount for an Indian player.

RCB acquired Aaron Finch, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana, Chris Morris, Kane Richardson, Shahbaz Ahmed, Joshua Philippe and Pavan Deshpande for the next year's tournament. (ANI)

