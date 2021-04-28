IPL: Worried about Mumbai Indians, they're going to a sluggish venue, says Lara

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 28 (ANI): Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has said that he is worried about Mumbai Indians in the ongoing season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as the defending champions have not been able to get on a winning run yet.

Mumbai Indians are currently placed at the fourth spot in the points table with four points from five games. The side played its first five games in Chennai and now the team will play its next matches in Delhi.

"I mean, it's such a tournament that it's so hard to say. I think the teams that are winning, like RCB, they will go to every venue with confidence. I think teams without confidence will see venues as a problem, they would see pitches as a problem," Lara said while speaking on Star Sports' pre-show 'Cricket Live'.



"I'm worried about Mumbai Indians. They are now going to another venue, which again, is a bit sluggish. How are they going to perform? I'm very, very worried about the double champions," he added.

Mumbai Indians have not been able to put up consistent performances with the bat and the side has failed to put up a score of 170-180 even once in the ongoing edition of the IPL.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya have not been able to show any form with the bat so far and the side would be looking to get the most of the experienced duo.

Mumbai Indians will next take on Rajasthan Royals on Thursday here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in the national capital. (ANI)

