Ireland announce squad for Afghanistan series, Andrew Balbirnie to lead

Dublin [Ireland], Feb 12 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Wednesday announced their 14-member side for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Ireland will play three-match T20I series against Afghanistan from March 6 to 10 at the Shaheed Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India.

Ireland made one change to their team that toured West Indies is Shane Getkate coming in for Mark Adair. Adair has been ruled out of the squad to work on his fitness and conditioning, as well as to manage an ongoing ankle injury.

Chair of National Men's Selectors, Andrew White this tour will give a chance to Shane Getkate to prove his mettle.

"While it is unfortunate Mark Adair will not be travelling, this opens up an opportunity for Shane Getkate, who missed out on the Caribbean tour," White said

Ireland's T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

White said that this tour will provide an opportunity for players ahead of the T20 World Cup.

"With the T20 World Cup approaching in October, the Selectors are looking to provide an opportunity for players to test themselves in various conditions, while [Head Coach] Graham Ford searches for the right combinations and tactics that we will take into the World Cup," he said

White stated the team have played well against West Indies and Afghanistan series will give them a stage to showcase their talent.

"The squad that performed so well in the recent West Indies series will get another opportunity to show what they can offer, against familiar but formidable opponents in this format of the game," he added.

Team's fixtures against Afghanistan:

March 6 1st T20I Ireland vs Afghanistan (Greater Noida)

March 8 2nd T20I Ireland vs Afghanistan (Greater Noida)

March 8 3rd T20I Ireland vs Afghanistan (Greater Noida). (ANI)

