Ireland announce squad for T20I series against Afghanistan

Dublin [Ireland], Mar 3 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Tuesday announced its 14-man squad for the upcoming T20I series against Afghanistan.

Ireland will play three T20Is with Afghanistan in India, starting from March 6. The 21-year-old uncapped wicket-keeper batsman Stephen Doheny has found a spot in the squad in place of Gary Wilson, who fell ill and receiving medical care.

The Chair of National Men's Selectors Andrew White said Doheny found a spot because of his 'consistent performances'.

"Stephen has earned this call up to the Ireland T20 squad - his sustained hard work in the nets, while putting in consistent performances on the field, have helped both his game and his self-confidence immensely," Cricket Ireland's official website quoted White as saying.

"While we feel desperately sorry for Gary [Wilson], these circumstances presented us with an opportunity to provide valuable experience to a really promising young player. We needed to cover both batting and keeping and Stephen fits the bill nicely for this short tour to India," he added.

Doheny said it is a 'great honour' to be called up in the squad.

"It's obviously a great honour for me to be called up to the T20 squad. It will be a great learning experience for me and one that I am really looking forward to," Doheny said.

Ireland squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Shane Getkate, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young. (ANI)

