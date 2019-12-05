Ireland announces squad for Caribbean tour, Andrew Balbirnie to lead

Dublin [Ireland], Dec 5 (ANI): Cricket Ireland on Thursday announced their 14-member squad for the upcoming T20 and One Day International series against West Indies scheduled to be held in January 2020.

Ireland's ODI squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, James McCollum, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Ireland's T20I squad: Andrew Balbirnie (Captain), Mark Adair, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O'Brien, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Paul Stirling, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Gary Wilson, Craig Young.

Speaking on the selection, Head Coach of Ireland Men's cricket team, Graham Ford in an official statement said, " When you look at the squads selected the positive for the future is that there is a blend of experience and youth."

"While we've undergone an evolution in the senior set up over the last 12 months, I think the squads selected recognise and reward performance, and I'm pleased that the likes of Mark Adair, Gareth Delany and Harry Tector have come into the squad over the last while and look the part," he continued.

"There is a confidence and self-belief around the camp which comes from recent successes, and we're looking to build on that in 2020," he added.

Ireland will lock horns with West Indies in three T20I and as many ODIs in January next year. (ANI)

