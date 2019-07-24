Ireland cricketers praising Tim Murtagh for taking five wickets
Ireland cricketers praising Tim Murtagh for taking five wickets

Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

ANI | Updated: Jul 24, 2019 18:40 IST

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.
Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh rattled England's top-order after the hosts elected to bat first. He dismissed the debutant Jason Roy cheaply for five as Roy edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip. Pacer Mark Adair opened his account of wickets as Joe Denly (23) got leg-before, leaving England at 36/2 after 9.5 overs.
Murtagh returned in the 11th over and without letting England disturb the scoreboard, he got Rory Burns (6) caught behind. Ireland did not allow England skipper Joe Root (2) to settle in as Root got leg-before off Adair.
In the 13th over, Murtagh bagged two more wickets as the fast bowler bowled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the fourth ball and then Chris Woakes got leg-before for a two-ball nought on the last ball of the over. Murtagh completed his five-wicket haul in the 15th over as he got Moeen Ali caught behind for a duck, reducing England to 43/7 after 14.2 overs.
Fast bowler Boyd Rankin too joined the party as he picked up two wickets. In the 19th over, he got Stuart Broad caught behind for three and returned in the 21st over to dismiss Sam Curran (18), who was caught by James McCollum at short leg.
Adair sealed the dreamy day as he bowled debutant Olly Stone (19). England folded for 85 after 23.4 overs, which marked their fifth shortest all out innings. Murtagh picked five wickets, while Adair and Rankin picked up three and two wickets, respectively.
With the five-wicket haul, Murtagh made it to the Lord's Honours Boards. His 9-2-13-5 was the most economical figures for any bowler on the honours boards. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Ireland's Tim Murtagh takes fifer against England, makes it to...

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland right-arm fast bowler Tim Murtagh on Wednesday made it to the Lord's Honours Boards after taking a five-wicket haul against England on the day one of the one-off Test.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:59 IST

Nuwan Kulasekara announces retirement from international cricket

Dubai [UAE], July 24 (ANI): Sri Lanka pacer Nuwan Kulasekara announced retirement from international cricket on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:40 IST

Alastair Cook presents Test cap to debutant Jason Roy

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): Former England cricketer Alastair Cook on Wednesday presented the Test cap to debutant Jason Roy for the one-off match against Ireland.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 17:22 IST

Indian men and women hockey teams are prepared for 2020 Tokyo Olympic

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 24 (ANI): As the one-year countdown for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games begins, the men and women hockey teams of India are gearing up for the mega tournament.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:53 IST

BBL fixtures to be announced on Thursday

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): The fixtures of the ninth edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) will be announced on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 16:45 IST

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medal design unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], July 24 (ANI): Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games unveiled the Olympic medal design, medal ribbon and medal case for Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at '1 Year to Go' ceremony on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 14:39 IST

HGC sign Devinder Walmiki, Harjeet Singh for EHL 2019-20 season

Brussels [Belgium], July 24 (ANI): Dutch club HGC signed Indian attacking midfielder Devinder Walmiki and defender Harjeet Singh for the upcoming season of the Euro Hockey League (EHL) on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:49 IST

Marco Asensio's injury is worrisome, says Zinedine Zidane

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Real Madrid star midfielder Marco Asensio's knee injury is worrisome, said coach Zinedine Zidane on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 13:46 IST

Ricky Ponting lauds Ben Stokes for his maturity

Melbourne [Australia], July 24 (ANI): Former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting heaped praises on England's all-rounder Ben Stokes, saying that the latter has started playing with a lot of maturity.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:41 IST

Lionel Messi handed USD 1500 fine by CONMEBOL

Leeds [UK], July 24 (ANI): Argentine striker Lionel Messi has been given a USD 1500 fine by South America's football governing body, CONMEBOL over his comments about the federation's corruption during the recently concluded COPA America.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:05 IST

Nothing has changed for Gareth Bale, says Zinedine Zidane

Maryland [USA], July 24 (ANI): After Gareth Bale produced a match-winning performance against Arsenal in the International Champions Cup, Real Madrid's head coach Zinedine Zidane said nothing has changed for Bale at the club.

Read More

Updated: Jul 24, 2019 11:02 IST

Russia's Maxim Dadashev injured in boxing match, dies

Atlanta [USA], July 24 (ANI): Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev passed away in a US hospital after sustaining injuries during a boxing match against Puerto Rico's Subriel Matias.

Read More
iocl