Ireland bundle out World champs England for 85 in one-off Test

London [UK], July 24 (ANI): Ireland bundled out the newly crowned 50-over World Cup champions England for 85 on the day one of the only Test here at the Lord's Cricket Ground on Wednesday.

Ireland fast bowler Tim Murtagh rattled England's top-order after the hosts elected to bat first. He dismissed the debutant Jason Roy cheaply for five as Roy edged and gave a catch to Paul Stirling at first slip. Pacer Mark Adair opened his account of wickets as Joe Denly (23) got leg-before, leaving England at 36/2 after 9.5 overs.

Murtagh returned in the 11th over and without letting England disturb the scoreboard, he got Rory Burns (6) caught behind. Ireland did not allow England skipper Joe Root (2) to settle in as Root got leg-before off Adair.

In the 13th over, Murtagh bagged two more wickets as the fast bowler bowled Jonny Bairstow for a golden duck on the fourth ball and then Chris Woakes got leg-before for a two-ball nought on the last ball of the over. Murtagh completed his five-wicket haul in the 15th over as he got Moeen Ali caught behind for a duck, reducing England to 43/7 after 14.2 overs.

Fast bowler Boyd Rankin too joined the party as he picked up two wickets. In the 19th over, he got Stuart Broad caught behind for three and returned in the 21st over to dismiss Sam Curran (18), who was caught by James McCollum at short leg.

Adair sealed the dreamy day as he bowled debutant Olly Stone (19). England folded for 85 after 23.4 overs, which marked their fifth shortest all out innings. Murtagh picked five wickets, while Adair and Rankin picked up three and two wickets, respectively.

With the five-wicket haul, Murtagh made it to the Lord's Honours Boards. His 9-2-13-5 was the most economical figures for any bowler on the honours boards. (ANI)

