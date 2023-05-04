Ireland Cricket release new ODI and T20I jerseys

Dublin [Ireland], May 4 (ANI): Ireland cricket team has introduced their new ODI and T20I jerseys and kits for the men's and women's squads.

Ireland Cricket took their Twitter handle to announce their new jersey arrival.

"They're here! Cricket Ireland's brand new ODI and T20 kit range are available for pre-order now at Cricket Ireland. @MacronSports #BackingGreen #Macron," tweeted Cricket Ireland.



https://twitter.com/cricketireland/status/1654049475428491268

The men's Ireland team played their last match against Bangladesh. They lost the one-off test against Bangladesh by seven wickets. Ireland had also played three-match ODI series, which they lost by 0-2 and a three-matches T20I series against Bangladesh, losing by 1-2.

They will now again play Bangladesh at their home conditions for three ODI match series.

Meanwhile, the women's team will play against West Indies for three ODI match series and three T20I series. (ANI)

