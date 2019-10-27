International Cricket Council (ICC) logo
International Cricket Council (ICC) logo

Ireland, Netherland qualify for play-offs at ICC World T20 Qualifier

ANI | Updated: Oct 27, 2019 09:21 IST

Dubai [UAE], Oct 27 (ANI): Ireland and Netherlands secured qualification for the play-offs at the ICC Men's World T20 Qualifier after registering convincing wins over Nigeria and Bermuda by eight wickets and 92 runs, respectively.
Craig Young's four for 13, alongside Mark Adair's two for ten, meant Nigeria were not allowed to get going with the bat against Ireland and could only register a measly 66 for nine from 20 overs.
The chase was plain sailing for Ireland as Kevin O'Brien's 32 and Paul Stirling's 11 again got the side off to a fast start, and the target of 67 was reached in just 6.1 overs as they now sit top of group B with eight points - however second place Oman still have one group fixture remaining.
In group A Bermuda were no match for the Netherlands as a Dutch record opening stand of 123 runs put them on their way to registering their highest ever team total of 206 for three.
Ben Cooper and Max O'Dowd both hit 58 and Colin Ackermann bashed a late 43 before Paul van Meekeren took three wickets for 26 as Bermuda could only register 114 for nine in reply, Kamau Leverock top-scoring with 31.
In the last game of the day, Namibia beat Singapore by 87 runs to move to the third spot in group A. (ANI)

