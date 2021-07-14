Ireland register their first ODI victory over South Africa

Dublin [Ireland], July 14 (ANI): Skipper Andy Balbirnie's 102-run knock and spirited bowling performance helped Ireland stun South Africa in the second ODI of the three-match series on Tuesday.

With this win, Ireland has gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after the first game was called off due to rain.

Chasing 291, South Africa batsman Janneman Malan scored 84 while Rassie van der Dussen played a knock of 49, but no other batter apart from him managed to stay at the crease for a long haul.

As a result, South Africa was bundled out for 247 inside 49 runs, giving hosts Ireland a victory by 43 runs.

Earlier, Andy Balbirnie and Harry Tector played knocks of 102 and 79 as Ireland posted a score of 290/5 in the allotted fifty overs.

Dockrell also scored 45 off just 23 balls to propel Ireland's score past the 290-run mark.

For South Africa, Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets while Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, and Tabraiz Shamsi returned with one wicket each.

The series decider will now be played on Friday.

Brief Scores: Ireland 290/5 (Andrew Balbirnie 102, Harry Tector, 79, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-73); South Africa 247 all out (Janneman Malan 84, Rassie van der Dussen 49, Andy McBrine 2-34). (ANI)