Ireland ropes in Peter Chase, George Dockrell for second ODI against England

Southampton [UK], July 31 (ANI): Ahead of the second ODI against England, Ireland have roped in pacer Peter Chase and spinner George Dockrell in their 14-man squad.

The visitors have dropped pacer Barry McCarthy from the ongoing series while seamer Boyd Rankin will miss the second ODI.

McCarthy suffered a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee and will miss the remaining two ODIs while Rankin had a flare-up of an old back injury.

"Barry McCarthy is unfortunately out of the next two ODIs after this morning's MRI revealed a tear in a muscle at the back of his knee, while Boyd Rankin has been taken out of the 14 for tomorrow's game as he manages a flare-up of an old back injury," Chairman of National Men's Selectors Andrew White said in a release.

"While yesterday's performance had some positives to come away with, the players will be keen to bounce back with a stronger performance in tomorrow's match. Over the last 6 to 12 months our batting has been our strong suit, so we are hoping that yesterday's performance was an aberration stemming from being the first competitive match in almost five months," he added.

Ireland's 14-man squad for second ODI: Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Curtis Campher, Peter Chase, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Kevin O'Brien, William Porterfield, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Ireland have lost the first game by six wickets and are 0-1 down in the three-match series. The second ODI between Ireland and England will be played at Ageas Bowl in Southampton on Saturday, August 1. (ANI)

