Irfan Pathan donating food to needy people. (Photo/ Irfan Pathan Twitter)
Irfan donates food to needy, says giving is a way of life

ANI | Updated: Sep 09, 2019 20:24 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan on Monday donated food to the needy people and said that 'giving is a way of life'.
Pathan took to Twitter and shared photos where he can be seen distributing food to the needy people along with his father.
"Giving is a way of life. Those words have been given inherent to me by my father ever since when he use to earn 3500 rupees a month aftr wrking 14 hours a day. Even thn Abba used to always do d charity in his little way even now it goes on. Blessed to have a father like him:)," he tweeted.
After making an ODI debut in 2004, the 34-year-old pacer clinched 173 wickets in 120 matches. In the longest format of the game, Pathan has 100 wickets in 29 matches. (ANI)

