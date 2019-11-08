Irfan Pathan impressed with brother Yusuf's flying catch

New Delhi [India], Nov 8 (ANI): India pacer Irfan Pathan is quite impressed with his brother Yusuf Pathan's flying catch during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Goa and Baroda.

Baroda's Yusuf caught an amazing catch which left Irfan amazed.

Irfan took to Twitter and wrote: "Is it a bird ? No this is @yusuf_pathan Great catch today lala.All ur hard work in pre season is paying off."



Even Afghanistan's Rashid Khan hailed Yusuf for the catch calling it an absolute stunner.

"Absolutely stunner @iamyusufpathan Bhai. Ye Pathan k hath hai thakur," Khan replied to Irfan's tweet.

Irfan then replied to Khan saying: "Haha sahi kaha pathano ke hath or wrist mein jaadu hay..."



Goa secured a four wickets victory in the match. (ANI)

