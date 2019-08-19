Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan
Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan

Irfan Pathan says BCCI will help J-K players in whatever way it can

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 16:54 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir cricket team mentor-cum-coach Irfan Pathan on Monday said that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will help the state's players in whatever way they can.
Pathan along with around 100 other cricketers were asked to leave the camp at the earliest on August 4 amid tension in the state. However, as the situation is getting stable in the state, Pathan feels that the situation may improve itself.
"We worked really hard, but as soon as matches started, curfew was imposed in Jammu and Kashmir...BCCI will help in whatever way they can. But it is possible the situation improves itself," Pathan told reporters.
The 34-year-old was appointed as the mentor-cum-coach of the Jammu and Kashmir cricket team on July 1 last year. (ANI)

