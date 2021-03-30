Irfan Pathan tests positive for COVID-19, fourth case from Road Safety World Series

New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Former India cricketer Irfan Pathan on Monday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19 with no symptoms and have isolated myself and quarantined at home. I would request those who came in contact with me in the recent past to please get themselves tested," Irfan said in a Twitter post.

"Urging all to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Wishing you all good health," he added.



On Saturday, former cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Yusuf Pathan had informed that they have tested for Covid-19. In addition, former India batsman S Badrinath on Sunday announced that he has tested positive for coronavirus.

"I have been taking all necessary precautions and have been getting tested regularly, however, I have tested POSITIVE for covid-19 and have some mild symptoms. I will follow all protocols and will be isolating myself at home and will take needful action as per advice from my physician. TC & Stay safe," Badrinath had tweeted.

Irfan, Tendulkar, Yusuf, and Badrinath all shared the dressing room for India Legends in the recently-concluded Road Safety World Series. The tournament was played in Raipur and it went ahead with fans.

Informing about the positive coronavirus test, Tendulkar had said: "I have been testing myself and taking all the recommended precautions to ensure Covid is kept at bay. However, I've tested positive today following mild symptoms."

"All others at home have tested negative. I've quarantined myself at home and am following all the necessary protocols as advised by my doctors. I want to thank all the healthcare professionals who are supporting me and many others across the country. Take care all of you," he had added. (ANI)

