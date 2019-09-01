Irfan Pathan welcome Jasprit Bumrah into elite hat-trick club

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Indian pacer Irfan Pathan welcomed Jasprit Bumrah to the hat-trick club after the latter achieved the feat against West Indies in the second Test match on Saturday.

Pathan took to Twitter and wrote: "Welcome to the #Hattrick club @Jaspritbumrah9."

Bumrah became the third Indian to achieve the feat in the longest format of the game. Previously Harbhajan Singh and Pathan had taken hat-tricks in Test matches for India.

Singh had achieved the feat against Australia in 2001 while Pathan had taken a hat-trick against Pakistan in 2006.

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag also congratulated Bumrah and Hanuma Vihari, who smashed his maiden hundred.

"Many congratulations to Hanuma Vihari on his first test century, the first of many. Has shown great determination everytime he has batted. And to Jasprit Bumrah on a sensational hat-trick," Sehwag tweeted.

Bumrah dismissed Darren Dravo, Shamarh Brooks and Roston Chase in successive balls in the 9th over of the Windies innings. Vihari scored 111 runs and helped India reach a total of 416 in the first innings.

West Indies will resume their innings from 87/7 on day three. (ANI)