'Irreparable loss': Om Birla, Anurag Thakur condole demise of Yashpal Sharma

New Delhi [India], July 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Sports Minister Anurag Thakur condoled the demise of former Indian cricketer Yashpal Sharma on Tuesday.

The 1983 World Cup winner passed away due to a cardiac arrest early on Tuesday morning. Yashpal was also an umpire and national selector.

Birla said Yashpal gave many "golden moments" to Indian cricket and added that his death is an "irreparable loss" to the cricketing world.

"The death of Yashpal Sharma ji, who was a member of the World Cup winning Indian cricket team in 1983, is sad. Yashpal ji, who gave many golden moments to Indian cricket, also brought forth many young talents. His death is an irreparable loss to the cricketing world. My condolences to the family and fans. Peace!!!" Om Birla tweeted in Hindi.

The Sports Minister said the contribution of Yashpal won't be forgotten. "Saddened by the passing away of ace cricketer & 1983 World Cup winning member Sh Yashpal Sharma. He had an illustrious career & was India's second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup. He was also an umpire and national selector. His contribution won't be forgotten," Anurag tweeted.

Yashpal had made his debut for India in 1978 against Pakistan in Sialkot. He scored 11 runs off 26 balls as Pakistan defeated India by eight wickets.

The 66-year-old former cricketer played his first game in the longest format in 1979 against England at Lord's. The right-handed batsman played 37 Tests and 42 ODIs for India, scoring 1606 and 883 respectively in the formats.

The right-handed batsman played a key role in India's 1983 World Cup win. He was the second-highest run getter at the 1983 World Cup for India.

Yashpal played his last game in international cricket in 1985 during the West Indies tour of India. (ANI)